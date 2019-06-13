Four arrested on federal charges in Grady, Thomas Counties

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Drug search warrants were executed Wednesday in South Georgia, according to Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
They were served in Grady and Thomas counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving the DEA, GBI, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Vice/Narcotics Squad and the Cairo Police Department.
Warrants were executed at:
• 159 Alison Drive, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia;
• 274 Temple Terrance Circle, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia;
• 628 Marshall Street, Thomasville, Thomas County, Georgia;
• 2848 Bark Avenue, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia;
• 1094 Woodland Road, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia;
• 91 13th Avenue, SW, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia.
As a result of the execution of these warrants, methamphetamine, marijuana, approximately $20,000 in US currency, firearms and illegally possessed prescription medications were recovered.
Tobias Sanders was arrested in Thomas County and remains in the Thomas County Jail. Orry Bell, Joseph Jones, and Kentrail Brown were arrested in Grady County and remain in the Grady County Jail.
Those arrested are presumed innocent unless and until convicted beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.