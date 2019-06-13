Drier, more pleasant weather on the way for Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds were slow to clear South Georgia on Thursday as a cold front inched eastward through the area. Tonight, clearing skies from west to east with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Friday will be a nice day throughout the region. It will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The upcoming Father’s Day Weekend is looking great as well; though, higher dew points will make it feel muggier. Mostly sunny skies both days with highs near 90 on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.
More typical rain chances return for next week with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will top out near 90 through next Thursday.
