Carolyn Ellis School of Dance in Tifton is relocating

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After 45 years, Carolyn Ellis School of Dance is excited to finally open a new and bigger facility. It will also have a new name, Mallory K. Ward School of Dance.
The program has over 200 girls. The owner told us the excitement she and her girls have for their new dance studio.
“For many years we have been growing and growing thankful We are blessed to be able to grow, but we have grown so much that we have our grown our 4 Pink Walls. We need more walls and also need more parking,” Mallory K. Ward, who is the owner and director.
The new facility will be more room for them and for their parents to watch as practice goes on.
“We had been coming here for about three years now. When we first started looking for a studio we sat in on a few different ones and we decided this one was the best. They did age appropriate stuff. Over the past 3 years its become family,” Kristy Walker said.
Kristy Walker is what other studios calla veteran mom.
The new dance studio is set to be built by the end of the year and will be located behind the Tift County football stadium.
