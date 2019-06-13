APD quickly apprehends suspect after shot fired

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody following a shooting inside an Albany hotel. It happened at 911 East Oglethorpe Boulevard at the Araamda Inn.
Police say some sort of disruption happened at the hotel around 1:20 Thursday morning.
They say Ronald Matthew Seay fired his gun, and everyone inside ran out of the room, but no one was injured.
Seay was charged with reckless conduct, fleeing and attempting to elude and obstructing law enforcement.
Investigators tell WALB Seay drove to Wild Pines apartments by ASU East campus.
His car and gun were recovered there shortly after the shooting. Police have not identified a motive at this time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
