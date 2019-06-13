Americus native to premiere full-length film shot almost entirely in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -A star is born in Americus.
An Americus native produced his own film and will premier it on June 29.
Coming to the Rylander Theatre in Americus is "Back Focus."
The film is the project of one man, Patrick Peacock, who has produced short films in the past but this venture is his biggest yet.
Peacock said “back focus is a video term but it also is metaphorical for where he is in his life.
“The events of the past are holding him back from his future basically,” Peacock said. "It’s a romantic comedy drama and full length feature film produced independently in Americus with local talent.”
The main character in "Back Focus," mirrors some similarities to Peacock however the rest is pure fiction.
The budget for this feature film isn’t a “Titanic” of a budget.
“Call it a no budget film and I mean that in a very literal sense in that I knew it would be cheap enough to produce that I didn’t even bother to make a budget,” Peacock said.
Actually, all involved in the film are volunteers with some actors having experience in the craft.
Over 90 people were featured in the film and was shot last summer almost entirely in Sumter County.
Peacock’s passion for film is only a side gig as he produces commercials full time and is even a former WALB employee.
Even though it's a side job, Peacock was able to bring a full feature production to life.
“I enjoy story telling, I enjoy the narrative of films getting people to have an emotional reaction to a story and so that lead to eventually producing my first feature film,” Peacock said.
Peacock said hopes to be able to produce more full length films in the future.
