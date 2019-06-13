Albany Tech tuition to increase; technical college tuition to increase statewide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It may cost students more to go to technical college this fall.
Officials with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) said tuition is increasing statewide, including Albany Technical College.
Currently, the tuition rates at Albany Tech and technical colleges across the state are $89 per credit hour.
Technical colleges will soon charge $100 per credit hour.
The last time TCSG increased tuition prices was in 2014 and tuition increased $4.
