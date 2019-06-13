Albany Mayor needs community help in stopping crime

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is asking everyone to make sure there are security measures on your houses and businesses so criminals cannot enter.
Mayor Hubbard says if businesses and homeowners add security features like alarm systems, door codes, and cameras, it can help catch criminals in the act.
She also says by having a camera on your home and business, it could help police find a criminal if something happened in that area.
“We need to invest in as much technology as we can so that we have pictures of what went on in our houses and outside our doors when somebody is trying to break in. The technology now in that is just tremendous. We need to be willing to personally and business-wise, we need to be willing to invest in the technology that will help us deter crime,” says Hubbard.
Mayor Hubbard also says in order to have a safer community everyone has to be willing to come together.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.