Albany Civic Center talks security for concerts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds are expected to attend the Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and The City Girls concert Friday night, and the Civic Center wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
“This is going to be a safe environment. We want people to feel safe when they attend our events. We want them to feel safe in general when they come to anything Spectra has to offer,” says Katy Fleming, Director of Marketing wants everyone to know that they will be safe when attending the Summer Bash Concert.
“We have an increase in security presence. All of our events we do wanding, we check bags, we check all our patrons before they come in the door,” says Fleming.
Fleming says that they will also have many Albany Police officers at the event.
“We have increased APD for everything. We will have them monitoring parking lots, have them in the building, walking around. We are going to have them everywhere,” says Fleming.
Fleming says she is excited about the concert and hopes everyone will enjoy it.
“This is such a unique experience for Albany. This is a great way for us to have another huge tour come through Albany and get us back on rerouting,” says Fleming.
Tickets for the concert are still on sale on ticket master.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.