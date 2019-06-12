Top Albany leaders give update on city and county

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Top leaders in Albany gave an update on a few projects going on in the city at Wednesday’s Albany Chamber of Commerce State of the Community address.
“You need government, business, education, you need all those stakeholders to be in the same place to make sure we understand what we are all doing because it all impacts each other,” says Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas as he discusses the benefits of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community.
Cohilas says Albany is developing because of partnerships.
“We are approaching things in a more partnered fashion between the business community, the education community, and government. That is how you build a community and grow jobs,” says Cohilas.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also gave updates on a number of city projects. One she is most excited about is the new trail system and the healthy lifestyles it will bring.
“The number of people who will use it and the number of healthcare organizations who will be encouraged to have events and walking events, exercising events on the trails,” says Hubbard.
Hubbard also says money is an issue to get things to downtown Albany. She says this is why partnerships are important.
“We don’t have money to upgrade buildings and put businesses downtown but with partners and our work together and others coming with ideas. We can really make those partnerships work,” says Hubbard.
Hubbard also gave an update on littering and trash in Albany and asked the entire community to clean the areas that they live in.
The mayor says she is excited for all the changes coming to Albany and downtown.
Hubbard says it takes the community to build a community.
“It all starts with us. To love your community, to not say bad things about it, let’s get out there and see what we can do to make it better," says Hubbard.
