Mother waiting on trial and seeking answers in son’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A Camilla mother demands answers in her son’s death, as prosecutors said the man charged with killing him-- still awaits trial.
It’s time for my family to heal. That’s Bridgette Watkins declaration after her son D’Arius Keys was gunned down in 2016.
“Years! I haven’t been here. This is my very first time. It’s a lot of emotions. Because this is where he took his last breath,” said Watkins.
Wednesday was the first time his mother walked the grounds where Albany Police said he was gunned down.
“I’m nervous, emotional because I was trying to picture where could he have been,” Watkins said as she walked.
Watkins is still trying to piece together this shooting as the anniversary of Keys’ death will approach in August.
“I’ve always said I wanted to come back, but to start my healing process I knew I had to come back here,” said Watkins.
But that’s not enough. She wants answers from the District Attorneys office, since DeAntre Butler, who was charged with murder, was released on bond in 2017.
“I don’t get nothing. Ms. Watkins we’re working, we’re doing this. I gets nothing. And when I call I’m getting the run around,” said Watkins.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said anyone can stay out on bond if they don’t do anything to revoke his or her bond status. This means they can stay out on bond until a trial. But Watkins said she’s been calling the District Attorney’s Office hoping a trial can happen soon.
“We’re striving to do what we can to bring justice as soon as practical,” said Edwards.
Watkins said she tired of the waiting for this case to go to trial as she has to see Butler often.
He's her nephew.
“All I can say is take faith that the processes are moving forward,” Edwards added.
“My only concern is getting justice for D’Arius, because in spite of, I’m going to always be his voice. He can’t be a voice for himself, so I’m his voice,” said Watkins.
Now her voice will be her fight to see this case go to trial.
“It’s been hard. But it’s time for us to heal now,” Watkins explained.
Prosecutors said a Camilla man is still awaiting trial in a 2016 murder case in Albany.
DeAntre Butler was released from jail on bond back in 2017.
He’s charged with murder.
It's in the shooting death of 19-year-old Darius Keys.
Police said Keys was shot outside Cedar Apartments.
Keys’ mother said she wants answers, and justice to be served in the case immediately.
Wednesday our cameras were there as Bridgette Watkins visited the spot where her son was shot, for the first time ever.
Watkins said for three years it’s been difficult getting an explanation as to why the case has not gone to trial.
Now, she said she is demanding answers from attorneys and hopes this case can move forward soon.
“He can’t be a voice for himself, so I’m his voice. And I’m always going to speak on his behalf and I’m going to always fight for justice for D’Arius,” said Watkins.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson has been investigating this case for about a month now. And District Attorney Greg Edwards said they’ve been working behind the scenes to bring this case to trial.
In fact, since the mention of this case-- he tells us it is set for calendar call in September, which means the family could expect a trial around that time.
