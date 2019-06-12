Drier weather returns for end of workweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms continued across the area Wednesday providing us with more much-needed rainfall. Overnight, skies will begin to clear with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
Thursday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight shower and storm chance for our southeastern counties. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
All dry for Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
A mainly dry and warm weekend is on the way. The weather will be perfect for any outdoor plans. Highs will top out near 90 both days under mostly sunny skies.
Rain chances return for the beginning of next week with highs near 90.
