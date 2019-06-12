Crisp County Sheriff’s Office hosts open house

CRISP, CO. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Crisp County deputies invited the community to pay them a visit as the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office hosted an open house.
Public Information Officer Haley Wade said they simply want people to know how they operate.
“We really want to show you how the sheriff’s office operates. You have the opportunity to meet employees of the sheriff’s office, see the cars, see the command bus, our training center. Really, this will just give them an inside look, so to speak, of our agency," said Wade.
