Albany Humane Society offers alternatives to animal cruelty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Jail says an Albany man is still behind bars Wednesday, in connection to an animal cruelty case.
A woman also charged in this case, Destiny Winters, has been released on bond, after she and Michael Winters were charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
The charges were brought after a witness reported finding cats “sliced up” in an Albany apartment.
Officers say the couple is separated, but both face charges, because they owned the cats together, and this investigation is still open.
South Georgia animal lovers say they’re heartbroken by what happened to the animals, and the Albany Humane Society has good options if you can no longer care for your pet.
Humane Society Vice President Lulu Kaufman says cruelty to animals is never okay, and the way these kittens were found just broke her heart.
She says if you are no longer able to care for your pet, or no longer want your pet, try posting pictures of your pet on social media, to look for its new forever home.
Kaufman says this will help you know get to know the new owner to see if it’s going to be a good fit.
“We encourage people to take really good photos, and post your pet’s story on your social media page. That way, you can screen potential adopters and play an active role in finding the perfect forever home for your pet,” said Kaufman.
WALB News 10 is continuing to follow this story and will bring you updates.
