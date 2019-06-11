Valdosta STEM academy nearing completion

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City School leaders are working hard to make sure students are prepared for careers in the STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, field.
Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the new STEM academy at Valdosta Middle School.
The new facility will focus primarily on teaching students about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Valdosta City Schools began construction on the project over a year ago and now it is standing tall, expected to be complete in just a few weeks.
With the final screws being put in place, the Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Todd Cason said they are looking forward to the opportunity they’ll be able to provide students with.
“We’re really excited about what we feel this facility can provide our students," said Cason.
Cason said they majority of the project is complete.
“All the brick has been set, all the stone has been set, all the windows have been set, all the wiring has been run. All those types of things have been done," said Cason.
There are just few finishing touches in the works.
“Most of it’s inside work right now. Probably doing touch-up painting, might be doing a few things on the outside," said Cason.
Cason said when the crews are finished and the building is compete, all that will be standing in the students and teacher’s way is the final touches. He said they’re going to be checking amenities, adding furniture and finishing other fine tuning.
“To ensure that when teachers do come, everything is ready for them to teach," said Cason.
Cason is hoping to teach the students all they need to know to graduate, prepared for the STEM careers of tomorrow.
“STEM has to be every school’s focus because there’s so many jobs not even created yet that are going to be STEM-based jobs," said Cason.
The project is expected to be done by June 30 and the doors are expected to be open by the fall of 2019.
The superintendent also said this new facility will help the school system deal with the additional 200 plus students that Valdosta Middle School has seen enrolled almost overnight.
