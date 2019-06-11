Valdosta man shot in home invasion

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg during a home invasion.
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said it happened over the weekend in the 2100 block of Michael Terrace around 3 a.m.
Officers said the resident went to open the door after they heard a knock, and they were rushed by two men.
One of which had a gun that fired when he and one of the intruders got into a physical altercation.
Marcus Blanchard, a neighborhood resident, said that he’s concerned about the direction the neighborhood that he’s grown up in is going.
“Its always been quiet, always, never had any problems. A break-in? We just didn’t have them when I lived here when I was younger," said Blanchard.
Blanchard said that he and his wife are taking extra security precautions to ensure that they are safe.
VPD is continuing to investigate but said the victim is in good condition.
