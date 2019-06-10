Scattered afternoon/evening showers & storms likely Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms were a lot less potent on Monday. The rain was much more scattered with rainfall totals generally less than 1″; however, some areas saw a little more than that.
For the rest of your Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Decreasing rain chances as we approach midnight. Mainly dry conditions overnight and Tuesday morning. Lows will bottom out near 70 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms reappear Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely once again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Drier air works its way in for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Slight rain chances return for the weekend with highs near 90.
