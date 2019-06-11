Randolph-Clay High School to honor victims in Calhoun Co. triple-fatal wreck

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends are mourning after three people died and another was was airlifted to a hospital in a car wreck in Calhoun County last week.
WALB was told that two of the victims also attended Randolph-Clay High School.
Randolph-Clay High School Principal Dr. Kimberly Ingram said that Javon Smith and Jimmy Moses Butler Jr. both attended the school.
A press release was sent out to the students, staff and community members about counseling services that are available to students if needed.
The school is inviting the community to a balloon release this Thursday at the high school starting at 6 p.m.
Akia Harris, a friend to all of the victims, said the entire Calhoun and surrounding communities are hurting as they try to deal with the loss of their friends.
“They really meant a lot. When we lost them, it really hurt. It hit the community really hard," said Harris.
We do know that Jimmy Moses Butler Jr.'s funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Turner Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
We are working to confirm when and where Javon Smith’s funeral will be.
