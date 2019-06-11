Fire damages Dawson restaurant

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Several agencies responded to a fire at a Dawson restaurant Monday evening, according to Public Safety Chief Tommy Poupard.
Poupard said his department responded to a call of a fire at The Farmhouse between 9 and 9:30 p.m. The restaurant is located in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and is only open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The fire is out and crews were going through checking on hot spots, Poupard told WALB.
Poupard said the building is still standing but there is a “considerable amount of damage inside.”
The Dawson Fire Department, Terrell County Fire Department and the Dawson Police Department all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
