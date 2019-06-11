Calhoun Co. classmates of triple-fatal wreck victims speak out

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - Classmates of the three teens killed in Wednesday night’s deadly wreck said their legacy will be remembered.
The group said that since the fatal crash, their community has come together.
Moving forward, they want to honor the young men who they said were just like family.
The walkways of Calhoun County High were emptier Friday.
For this group, its’s not because of summer break, but because of a wreck that took the lives of three people.
“Losing a classmate, it’s pretty hard because all of us, we like family,” said Elizabeth Cody, as she sat alongside her friends who all knew the victims..
Footage from the crash was hard for them to bare.
“When I found out who the people was all in the car, it hit me,” J.J. Johnson, another classmate, explained.
Emory Echols, Javon Smith, Jimmy Butler and the third victim, whose identity we are not releasing at the family’s request, were all ejected from the vehicle.
It’s something they all said they didn’t see coming.
“It ain’t gonna be the same, gatherings, link-ups, ain’t nothing going to be the same without them boys,” said Cody.
Zy’Shonna Tyson remembers walking through the halls of Calhoun County High with one of the victims.
"Them boys, they ain’t even lived life yet. They just graduated,” said Tyson.
It’s the light they said each young man had in them that inspires them to keep going.
“As their classmates, their success stories will still be written,” said Cody.
“I ship off next month and leave on the second, and it’s making me want to grind hard now. Everything I do now I do for them,” said Tyson.
“All of our class, we are going to do whatever we can to make sure that they can live through us in this world. Everybody is going to be great in this group right here, everybody,” said EJ Wims, another classmate.
The community will held a vigil Sunday in honor of the three deceased.
The Calhoun County coroner said Echols is stable at a Tallahassee hospital.
