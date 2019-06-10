Moultrie Fire Department revamping Fire Safety House

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On average, seven people died from a house fire per day last year, according to National Fire Protection Association.
To continue educating children on the importance of fire safety and prevention, the Moultrie Fire Department is bringing back their Fire Safety House.
Fire Inspector, Mitchell Williams said their training unit is just like a house inside, because it’s important they practice fire safety in a home-like setting.
“Having something like the Fire Safety House accomplishes two things. It gives them the hands of learning experience, they get to practice it. It’s also a fun educational tool. They get to meet the firefighters in Moultrie, and they also get to crawl low and crawl around the smoke that’s simulated by the fog machine on board,” said Williams.
There are just a few more renovations needed to make this house ready for educating.
They hope it’ll be complete by October, which is fire prevention month. NFPA reports nearly 356,000 home structure fires happened per year during 2012-2016.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.