Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Lowndes Co.
By Damon Arnold | June 10, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:23 PM

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Mosquitoes in the Lowndes County area are testing positive for the West Nile Virus.

Four samples from mosquito pools in the county have tested positive from May 9 to present day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) has been began trapping and testing mosquitoes now that summer is almost here.

Officials say:

  • Dump any standing water around homes and places of business.
  • Wear insect repellent and protective clothing.

In 2018, South Georgia saw a large amount of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile and are expecting this season to be even more volatile.

GDPH officials said they will be testing nine additional counties this summer to help alert the public on a wider scale.

