Mitchell EMC recognized for hard work during storms.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia workers got some special recognition Monday for going above and beyond the call of duty when Hurricane Michael hit.
Mitchell EMC was named Star Business of the Week.
EMC employees worked tirelessly to restore power after Hurricane Michael.
The continue to work around the clock when severe weather causes power outages in Southwest Georgia.
Tony Tucker, Mitchell EMC CEO, said it all comes down to the hard work of his employees and the love they have for the community.
“Our people work very hard in some of the worst conditions and so to be honored is obviously more about our employees and their dedication then it is about our organization as a whole or individualism,” Tucker said.
Tucker said without the people in Southwest Georgia, their job would be much harder and that the community pulls together in difficult times.
“So many people gave of themselves to help us be able to get the lights back on," Tucker said. “The community, the opportunities, the community can have to help each other is very important.”
Barbara Rivera Holmes, Albany Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said it’s important that the community remembers the hard work linemen put in everyday to ensure power is restored following the aftermath of severe weather.
“It is an impatient process for many," Holmes said. “Everyone is under stress; it is a little bit chaotic. We know that the folks that are behind the scenes but also in the front line are doing their best.”
Mitchell EMC thanked everyone who sent cards, prayers, and supplies to their linemen during hurricane Michael.
“Our team is awesome they do a great job," Tucker said. “They are there for our community and our consumers and they want to keep the lights on.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.