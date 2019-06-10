GBI makes arrest in child exploitation case

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - In February, the GBI was initially requested by the Lake Park Police Department to conduct an investigation of an individual who contacted a Lowndes County juvenile through Social Media in an attempt to get the juvenile to meet him for sexually related contact.
In the posts, the suspect provided nude photographs and videos of himself to the victim. As the investigation progressed, court orders were prepared and obtained for records from Social Media providers to identify the suspect and obtain necessary documents and records for criminal prosecution.
Once the records were received, a suspect was identified as Miguel “Mikey” Angel Lopez – Blasica, born in March of 1998, who resides on Fred Webb Road in Moultrie.
Lopez also contacted another second victim through Social Media and again sent nude photographs and videos of himself, according to the GBI. Lopez meet with this victim in Lowndes Co. several times. After the second victim was identified, a meeting was arranged with Lopez at the Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed and later served with six arrest warrants from Lowndes County.
Lopez has been charged with Solicitation of Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Obscene Internet Contact With a Child, Statutory Rape and Criminal Attempt to Entice a Child for Indecent Purposes.
After his arrest on June 6, 2019, he was transferred to the Lowndes County Jail the following day to be booked on the warrants. The GBI was assisted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence related to this incident. This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090.
