The GBI investigates deadly shooting in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Cordele that appears to have happened Sunday on Roosevelt Street.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI, and agents have been on scene since early this morning.
A spokesperson with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call about shots being fired came in at 10:30 Sunday night.
Initially, the wounded male victim was transported to Crisp Regional in critical condition, but then died early this morning.
It happened outside a home in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Street. A car was towed away Monday morning and agents are collecting evidence on the scene.
Investigators are searching for a suspect and a motive.
If you have any information about this homicide you’re asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.