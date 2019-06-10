Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon and again on Tuesday. Activity becomes more scattered Wednesday. By Thursday rain chances finally disappear. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s this work week in the afternoon. Morning lows cool from the lower 70s to the mid 60s by the end of the week and warm back to 70s by the end of the weekend. Slight rain chances come back this weekend in the afternoon. Highs should reach 90 by then.