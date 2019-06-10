Driver charged in early morning Berrien Co. crash

Driver charged in early morning Berrien Co. crash
The tractor portion of the semi was broken in two.
By Whitney Argenbright | June 10, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:45 PM

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is facing two charges in an early Monday morning crash.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Georgia 11 and 37 and crashed into a pecan tree in Ray City.

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

Troopers said the truck hit the pecan tree so hard it caused the cab to break away from the trailer.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a minor injury. He was charged with running the stop sign and failing to maintain lane.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.