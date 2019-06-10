Coombs looking to light the way for GSW Men’s basketball

“As a coach, from the beginning of March to the end of October is the worst time of the year," said Coombs. "You know, because you can’t coach. You know, so, October can’t get here fast enough. Obviously there’s a lot of things that we need to be doing as far as finishing up recruiting and getting things in place here. So that when the seasons ready to come, we can hit the ground rolling. I just couldn’t be more excited. I’m fired up.”