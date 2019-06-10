Coombs looking to light the way for GSW Men’s basketball

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a while since the Georgia Southwestern Canes have been able to see a new banner in basketball gym.
But with a new head coach, the Canes could see some light at the end of the tunnel.
The Canes announced that Aaron Coombs will be leading the way for Georgia Southwestern.
Coombs is hoping to find the same success he had last year at Oklahoma Panhandle State.
He led them to their first winning season since 2005.
With the season just months away, Coombs can’t wait to get started.
“As a coach, from the beginning of March to the end of October is the worst time of the year," said Coombs. "You know, because you can’t coach. You know, so, October can’t get here fast enough. Obviously there’s a lot of things that we need to be doing as far as finishing up recruiting and getting things in place here. So that when the seasons ready to come, we can hit the ground rolling. I just couldn’t be more excited. I’m fired up.”
The Canes haven't seen a season over 500 since 2014.
But Coombs made it clear he’s ready to get started.
