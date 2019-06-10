Burns will 'get the Boot’ thanks to the Moultrie FD

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly 12,000 people were injured because of a house fire last year, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.
With so many people in need of help after a fire, the Moultrie Fire Department is doing their part.
After a month-long effort they raised more than $4,000 for the “Give Burns the Boot” foundation, which provides financial aid for burn treatments and fire prevention.
There are also camps providing emotional and mental recovery for the victims of fire.
Public Life Safety Educator Mitchell Williams has seen first hand how this money helps those trying to recover.
“It gives these victims, both children and adults, and firefighters as well, a chance to kind of get back in the community, and get back on their feet. And communicate and network with other victims,” said Williams.
More than 100 fire departments combined forces to collect donations to support the organization.
Since 1990, those departments have collected more than $14 million.
