Body found behind Fitzgerald shopping center

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found behind a shopping center next to the Walmart in Fitzgerald Sunday evening, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy.
Shealy said he received the call around 7 p.m.
The body has "been there a few days,” Shealy told WALB.
The Fitzgerald Police Department is investigating.
Shealy said the body will be sent to a crime lab on Monday for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and for identification.
Officials have not released any information on the body or if foul play is suspected or not.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.
