Body found behind Fitzgerald shopping center identified

FITZGERALD , Ga. (WALB) - The body found behind a Fitzgerald shopping center Sunday night has been identified, according to officials.
Robert Phillips, 60, was found in a wooded area behind a shopping center next to the Fitzgerald Walmart.
“We received the call last night around 7 p.m. about a deceased person. Got there looked at him and appeared to be deceased quite awhile,” Maj. James Reynolds, with the Fitzgerald Police Department, said.
The body was found about 30 yards into the wooded area, according to Reynolds.
His death is still under investigation but police do not suspect foul play.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning, officials said.
Police are awaiting the toxicology report before making a conclusive decision on the victim’s death.
Reynolds said that report could take several weeks before it is complete.
Phillips’ family reported him missing on May 31.
Some shoppers were shocked by the news, but told WALB it didn’t scare them off.
“Yeah to find dead bodies, it’s pretty unusual," James Connell, a shopper, said. "It doesn’t make me feel uncomfortable, I just can’t figure out what in the world someone would be doing back there because it’s pretty thick woods.”
Laquisha Studstill works at a store in the shopping complex and said she works late and still feels comfortable leaving the store.
