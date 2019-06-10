‘Action!’: Fitzgerald summer camp offers kids film production experience

FITZGERALD , Ga. (WALB) - This week, kids in Fitzgerald are learning how to be film stars and so much more.
The Fitzgeral-Ben Hill Arts Council is hosting the week-long Let’s Make a Movie Camp.
Fifth through eighth graders are learning how to script, storyboard and act, among other things.
They will even put together their own films.
The kids will get to premier them to family and friends at the end of the camp.
“I didn’t go last year to movie camp but I went the year before, last year, and I really liked it. I like that you get to experience a lot in the movie, making films, and I’ve just really enjoyed it. I kind of want to be an actor when I grow up because I got a good idea for a movie,” said Ava Smith, a camp participant.
On Monday, kids learned how to write scripts and visited a live film set.
Organizers said it’s an opportunity to teach students the ways of the film industry and grow Fitzgerald’s own film industry.
The Fitzgeral-Ben Hill Arts Council is hosting several other camps throughout the summer, you can see a list of them and get more information on the Let’s Make a Movie Camp on the arts council’s website.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.