Flint Riverkeepers hosts “ Knobby Knees” event in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany residents attended the Knobby Knees Musical festival hosted by Flint Riverkeepers in Downtown Albany to raise money to continue advocacy efforts.
This event was a celebration for the work that Flint Riverkeepers do for South Georgia and it’s their way of giving back to the community.
On Saturday, people from all over came to the musical event to not only raise money for the river but also have a good time, and with a $20 entry fee, that’s exactly what they did.
“I mean its awesome you don’t get to chance to have a great time as well as serve a very very worthy cause," said Cory Hudson, Albany resident.
Executive Director Gordon Rogers says the event was meant to bring the community together.
“The idea was to make money for the Flint Riverkeepers Advocacy show but at the same time bring the community together for a wide variety of music , a lot of fun and bring people downtown,” Rogers said.
