Unsettled through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather pattern continues as an area of low pressure slowly moves across the region. Abundant tropical moisture will keep rain and thunderstorms likely through the weekend and most of next week. Stay alert for possible isolated flash flooding and a few strong storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rainfall totals of 3-5″ possibly higher are expected over the next 7 days. With warm tropical air in place highs hold low-mid 80s and lows low 70s.