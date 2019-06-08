Tift Co. pedestrian hospitalized after accident

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Troopers said a man has life threatening injuries after a car accident in Tift County Tuesday night.
The report said Nicholas Sivalia, 33, was walking across Highway GA-35.
Troopers said there wasn’t a crosswalk in the area.
The report said Sivalia didn’t yield to a pickup truck that he didn’t see coming, resulting in the truck hitting him.
GSP said Sivalia was taken to a Macon hospital with serious injuries.
WALB spoke with Nicholas’ wife about his health conditions.
She said he has been in the ICU since Tuesday night.
Doctors are unsure about how long it will take him to recover. We are continuing to follow updates in this case.
