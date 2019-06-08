Spin-a-thon supports teacher with cancer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia community came together Friday to help support one of their own in Sylvester’s very first Spin-A-Thon.
The event helped raise money for Worth County teacher Shala Juster, who was recently diagnosed with stage four Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Many businesses donated towards this cause.
We spoke with an organizer, and Shala who both say the community was behind it all.
“It took us about a month to put everything together. The community came together very well. With a lot of support we raised over $7,500 for the cause and we are blessed to help where we can,” said Josh Ban, owner of Accel Cycling Studio.
“I know that we live in a phenomenal community but we never expected the outpouring of support that we’ve received from teacher sales to the the spin-a-thon, to a golf tournament, and a baseball tournament. We are just overwhelmed,” said Juster.
The proceeds will benefit Shala’s medical expenses.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.