SparkIT computer camp hopes to bring technology into classrooms

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton educators are bringing the use of technology into classrooms through a summer camp.
Students joined faculty and staff members Friday to create computer apps.
Dr. Courtney Smith Lamar is the instructor for the SparkIt Computer Camp. She tells us it is a fun way to introduce computer programs to students.
“The wonderful thing about it , is that the students only have a 35$ investment fee in the camp.But because we go out and get sponsors from the community; namely Tift Regional Medical center has been our absolute best sponsor. Every year since we have had it. Students get to take home technology. They take home a tablet, a micro controller. So you can’t beat that,” Dr. Lamar said.
The program has been around for more than four years.
The camp is currently only offered in the Tift county area but the instructors are working to spread it to surrounding counties.
If you have a child interested in the camp reach out to the Founder and Director Dr. Lamar at sparkitcc@gmail.com.
