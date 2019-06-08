Precautionary steps to avoid deer after recent collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A recent story about a Dougherty County crash caused by a deer is still trending online.
A crash happened early Thursday morning on Spring Flats Road.
Investigators tell us the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran into a tree.
Then the car caught fire.
The Albany Fire Department extinguished the fire within minutes.
The driver and a passenger made it out of the crash safely.
After this incident, staff with the Department of Natural Resources are warning all drivers to pay attention so you can avoid a collision.
Staff said deer are prowling the roadways more so in the early morning and late night hours in an attempt to avoid hot temperatures.
Deer can often be spotted around wooded areas and anywhere near a body of water.
When you see them, staff said to apply your brake, steer straight, but never swerve as it could cause accidents.
“Normally not a good idea to swerve real hard. You could either hit another vehicle or another obstacle. So just try to get low behind your steering wheel and apply the break. Don’t panic,” said Kristie Carpenter, Game Warden 2 at the Department of Natural Resources.
Most importantly they said to slow down and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.