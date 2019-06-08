More hit-or-miss showers & storms expected for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unfortunately, not everyone saw the rain on Saturday. Most of the moisture stayed to our north and to our south. Some areas of South Georgia saw around 1 inch of rain while others saw not much if anything at all.
Tonight, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 70s.
More of the same is expected as we finish up the weekend.
Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with highs in the mid 80s.
Achance of showers and thunderstorms continues through Wednesday of next week. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Drier air works in by late week with highs in the upper 80s Thursday through Saturday under Mostly sunny skies.
