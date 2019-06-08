Beulah Hill Family Life Center to host health fair in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The community of Tifton will come together to make sure they are keeping themselves healthy.
Dr. Margaret Nixon and other members of Beulah Hill Family Life Center will host a health fair on June 8.
Screenings for blood pressure, weight, height and health tips will be given, free of charge.
Dr. Nixon told us about the program and the new Tift Regional Medical Center Mobile unit they will showcase.
“I also wanna add that this year we have something new. We have Tift Regional South Well Mobile Unit. This is a bus that is fully outfitted with a lab on board. We have labs and exam rooms. This bus will be going out into the community to take health care to where people live. You can come out and see the mobile unit for the first time at the health fair tomorrow,” Dr. Nixon said.
This takes place at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on how to join the health fair, call (229) 339-1956.
