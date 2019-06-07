Valdosta City Council honors WWII veteran

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the City of Valdosta honored a World War II veteran, who is stopping in South Georgia on his cross country run.
Ernie Andrus, 95, is running to try to raise money for the LST 325 Ship Memorial group.
The veteran is hoping to raise enough to return the ship to Normandy for a D-Day memorial service, beaching it at the same location where it was for Operation Overlord all those years ago.
Mayor John Gayle spoke on the message honoring Andrus sent to the Valdosta community, especially those at Moody Airforce Base.
“They add so much, the people out there add so much to this community and they’re willing to pay the price and give an extra effort to protect us and everything," Gayle said. “It just means everything.”
Gayle said more than anything else, he wanted to meet Andrus and show him the respect he deserves.
Andrus invites anyone interested to come run or walk alongside him.
