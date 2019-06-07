Tifton native becomes U.S. Air Force airman

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton native is now a U.S. Air Force airman.
Juan Mejia graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits towards an associates in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Mejia is the son of Porfirio and Claudia Meija. He is also a 2017 graduate of Tift County High School.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.