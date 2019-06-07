Focus group seeks youth input on Albany problems

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stop the Violence of Albany called out young people to find solutions to problems in the city.
A focus group answered questions as to why youth are leaving Albany, and what can be done to make it a place they want to stay and live.
Ultimately, Stop the Violence will take their input and use it for an upcoming youth summit.
“It is a great thing that they are trying to listen in from us," Marcus Ware, a focus group participant, said. "Knowing that we are from here, and that we are trying to do the best that we can to keep this city going.”
“It’s not just one event, it’s going to take multiple events, it’s going to take some coaching, some teaching, some mentoring to help change that mindset,” Michael Persley, Albany police chief and Stop the Violence board member, said.
The youth summit is set for July 27.
The organization is still looking for a place to hold the event.
