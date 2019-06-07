Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Today. Some of those storms could be strong. All of South Georgia is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. There's a 5% chance of damaging wind gusts and a 2% chance of a Tornado. Rain will be locally heavy. Rain continues right through early next week. Rain totals of 4 to 6 inches are possible. Highs hover in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances ease mid week and should disappear by late week. Drier allows cooler starts in the upper 60s, but highs should stay in the 80s.