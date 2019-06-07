Albany residents say enough of illegal dump sites; reward offered after another site found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany city commissioner and and private business owner is offering a cash reward for a successful conviction following another illegal dumping site in South Albany.
“When money is involved people will turn their mother in and I am asking you, if granny is doing this turn her in,” B.J. Fletcher said.
Fletcher gave $500 in reward money to Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, to solve multiple cases.
Fletcher said the reward in the Friday illegal dumping site is $100.
“If the judge convicts them, gives them a fine, community service, whatever the judge deems fit, they will get a hundred dollars,” Fletcher said.
Aaron Thomas, an eyewitness, said he saw the person responsible for the illegal dump site in South Albany Friday.
Thomas said he’s tired of it.
“There was trash everywhere and like this is a beautiful city and I love my city," Thomas said. “I tell my wife all the time, I am going to help take care of my city if I have to.”
Thomas said now’s the time for the community to get together and stop these dump sites from happening in the future.
“We need help in our city," Thomas said. "Please help us. We need help. We are begging all to help us. Come help clean up our community.”
Thomas said that if people see someone illegally dumping to make sure they turn them in to police or Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
To report an illegal dumping site, call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 430-5257.
