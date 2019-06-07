Albany Police searching for man wanted for assault

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated assault.
Eddie James Holloway, 36, is accused of shooting a man on the 600 block of Tift Alley Thursday night around 8:30, according to police.
The victim said that he was walking down the street when Holloway saw him and shot him, hitting him in the upper right shoulder and once behind his right knee.
But a witness said that he saw the victim and another man attempt to rob Holloway and then he pulled out a firearm and shot the victim twice.
Investigators said they want to know Holloway’s version about what happened Thursday night.
Holloway is 5′11 and weights about 146 lbs. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Time for everything and money" with fire on it and another tattoo on his left arm that says “Money on my mind,” according to APD.
Anyone who knows Holloway’s whereabouts is urged to CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-3288.
