Worth County sheriff’s deputies receive new body cameras

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Worth County Sheriff’s deputies now have new body cameras.
They were bought through a federal grant to help with sex offender compliance checks.
The grant bought several flash lights, body cameras and laptops for the sheriff’s office.
“It was up to $5,000 offered through the United States Marshals service and it was for a compliance check for sex offenders in our area," said Cpl. Skyler Duke. "We teamed up with multiply agencies, the Marshals Service, the Sylvester Police Department, Department of Community Supervision and of course the Worth County Sheriff’s Office to check and knock on every single door of every sex offender who resides in Worth county.”
The new equipment has been in use for about two months now.
Cpl. Skyler Duke says there are around 60 registered sex offenders in Worth County.
