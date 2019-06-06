VSU hosts football recruiting camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hard work and execution.
That's what the dozens of college recruiters hope to see from the more than 800 athletes here at the Title Town Showcase.
And for the athletes it’s also a chance to see how they stack up against their competition.
“I want to see them go out there and compete. Don’t expect nothing to be given. Go out and take advantage of every opportunity to show their skills and athleticism,” said Hikeem Banks with the Anquan Boldin Foundation.
VSU Head Football Coach Gary Goff knows they're in prime location to reach talents in south Georgia and across the border in Florida.
“I think where we’re at in this region being in south Georgia and getting kids from north Florida as well it gives us the chance to evaluate talents in north Florida as well," said Goff.
Hoping their talents get noticed three athletes who traveled from the Jacksonville area with their coach Freddie Baylor.
“This is the best camp that I think they have for the kids,” said Baylor.
Which is why one father, Robert Sims and his son traveled from Florida hoping to make the most of this camp.
“Just come out and compete and show out and try to meet some coaches and understand different offenses that are out here and hopefully make an impression,” said Sims.
And Goff said no impression is more impactful than the ones that happen live.
“There are especially a few positions that are very very hard to recruit off film. I mean you always want to see a quarterback throw in person, you always want to see a DB flip his hips in person," siad Goff. "So, it’s very beneficial to have camps like this and the numbers that we are having right now are just phenomenal.”
Coach Goff told WALB they’re planning on hosting a few more recruiting camps this summer.
