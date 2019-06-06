VPD investigates armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is looking for two men involved in robbery that took place near the Walmart of the 300 block of Norman Drive Tuesday night.
They said a man was putting groceries in his car when the two men approached him, pulled out a gun, and demanded all his money.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was not injured, but those responsible did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a few other items.
“It’s a sad world is what we’re living in," said Robert Lee, a regular shopper at this Walmart.
Lee frequents this Walmart and shared his response to the incident.
“Kinda shocked in a way that a Walmart here in Valdosta, especially out here by the mall where a lot of people come, that somebody would be brave enough to commit an armed robbery," said Lee.
A problem he said wouldn’t be an issue if people took action.
“If more people would go get a carry permit and shoot these people when they have a chance, this problem will end," said Lee.
We spoke to the Valdosta Police Department about what you can do to stay safe. Lt. Adam Bembry said avoiding distractions-- like your phone-- is key.
“Put those things down. Keep your eyes around you. Be attentive— aware of what is going on around you," said Bembry.
He said they have no reason to suspect that this crime could have been avoidable, but he wants people to be vigilant just in case.
“They’re gonna be looking for those people that are totally absorbed in their own little world, not paying attention to anything else. Again, don’t allow yourself to be completely caught off guard," said Bembry.
Police said this investigation is still active and ongoing.
