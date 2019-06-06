Valdosta asks people to report water theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is asking people to come forward to anonymously report crimes of utility theft.
Fire hydrants are the main source of water that many contractors and other businesses might be stealing from— possibly causing water rates to go up for you and those in the neighborhood and putting people’s safety at risk.
“They should be ashamed of themself. I mean, how would you feel if someone came and left the water running at your house." said South Georgia resident, Robert Lee.
Lee said he wasn’t even sure how this type of water theft was possible.
“A lot of times they’ll hook up to our hydrants and run a hose to a water truck and use the water for their purposes," said David Frost, Assistant Director of Utilities.
Something Frost said could result in a loss of thousands of gallons of water, which adds up over time and could affect costs for resident, even beyond just their monthly bills.
“Water lines could break due to improperly using that fire hydrant, which the taxpayers end paying for," said Frost.
Lee said he has a suggestion of how to stop the thefts.
“But they need to be locked. They need to be locked. Have a meter on it so when you go get water, you have to have a card or something to scan just like you would get gas somewhere," said Lee.
This kind of theft could potentially end up slowing down firefighters when they try to do their jobs.
Officials said in 2016, two million gallons of the ten million gallons of water used daily was not paid for-- some of which is the result of theft.
There is a fine up to one thousand dollars for those caught stealing water.
To report these issues, contact the City of Valdosta directly.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.