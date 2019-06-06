Stadium renovations underway at Milt Miller field in Worth Co.

WORTH CO, Ga. (WALB)- Worth County High School students will see new additions this fall to their beloved football field.
Milt Miller stadium is now under renovation. New turf, lighting and fencing will all be improved.
School district staff say it’s been decades since a renovation of this size has taken place.
Head football coach and athletic director Frankie Carroll says the project was long over due, and the Rams athletes are excited for the upgrades.
“Although the field looked, to the naked eye so to speak, was alright but there was a lot of problems with it. Drainage problems, there was a lot of just hazards that was there," said Coach Carroll. "They are really excited, they are. They can’t wait.”
The project started June 3 and is projected to last 6 weeks.
Carroll says the softball field and middle school baseball field will also see improvements.
